A Festive Holiday Celebration with The Midwinter Revels – The Suburban Times

A Festive Holiday Celebration with The Midwinter Revels

Submitted by Puget Sound Revels, Tacoma Creates.

Tacoma, WA –  ‘The Midwinter Revels‘ is already flashing up on the marquee at Tacoma’s historic Rialto Theatre, promising a stunning spectacle of song, dance and holiday fun for people of all ages. This December, the show transports us to a medieval village in England along the Silk Road where traders bring goods, songs, and stories from their travels. Among our cast of talented singers and actors: Tony Curry, a longtime Revels friend, as well as Terence Mejos, a new face to Revels! The show will include A Feast of Fools, the Abbots Bromley Horn Dance, a boisterous Mummers Play, and the enchanting belly dancer, Catherine Bird. Our musicians include the Seattle Brass Ensemble, folk band Fratribus Perversis, as well as Puget Sound Revels’ own Adultand Children’s Choruses.

B.J. Douglas is once again directing this year’s production, however,  after 30 wonderful years with Puget Sound Revels, she retires after this year. Assistant Stage Director, Michelle Matlock, and Music Director, Megan Oberfield, join us once again. The set design is by Martin Christoffel, costume design by Naarah McDonald.

The Midwinter Revels® is a lively mix of folk traditions and high art that brings actors, musicians, and audience together in joyous celebration, and truly does include dancing in the aisles. Full of humor and beauty, it plays each year to large audiences of all ages from all over the Pacific Northwest. The show draws from the music, dance, drama, customs, and rituals that mark the passage of human life and the cycles of the turning year. This winter we again celebrate the darkness and the return to the light with the age-old trust in the promise that renewal will come.

Puget Sound Revels, now celebrating its 30th anniversary, is pleased to present four days and five showings of The Midwinter Revels. Ticket prices: $13 – $36. Tickets can be purchased at TacomaArtsLive.org or by calling 253-346-1721. For more information visit www.pugetsoundrevels.org 

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 310 S. 9th, Tacoma, WA

When: Dec. 16 at 2:00pm, 7:30pm* (*ASL Interpreted)

Dec. 17 at 1:00pm

Dec. 19 at 7:30pm

Dec. 20 at 2:00pm

