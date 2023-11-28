 Caring for Kids Happy Hearts Dinner Auction – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Caring for Kids Happy Hearts Dinner Auction

· · Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

Mark your calendars! On February 3, 2024 Caring for Kids will hold its dinner auction to raise money to help kids and families in need. It will be held at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Center starting at 5:00 P.M. Tickets are available now! Individual tickets are $45 or a table of 10 for $450.

To give you some idea of why we need your help, the three days before Thanksgiving we had orders for 76 clothing bank orders which includes all new clothes. Two hundred and twenty-eight pairs of jeans, same number of shirts, a pair of shoes and a coat. Blankets, blow up beds have been in high demand, along with emergency food.

Along with our everyday work we are also preparing to help 800 families with holiday gifts. Our volunteers work hard and our power shoppers are amazing. Please help up make a difference by buying tickets or a table, sponsoring our auction or donating a live auction item.

If you can do anything to help us, please contact Diane at carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *