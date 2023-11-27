The Salmon Bingo Challenge starts Nov. 27. Enter to win prizes – The Suburban Times

Visit Swan Creek Park to welcome home the spawning salmon on Dec 2 and Dec 9 from 12-2 pm.

Pick up your Salmon Challenge Bingo Card at either event and complete 3 in a row to be entered into a prize drawing. (or download a card online – see below)

Learn about salmon and salmon conservation from one of the education booths on site.

Hike up the creek to enjoy beautiful Swan Creek Park and look for spawning salmon.

Meet at the Pioneer Way entrance to Swan Creek Park, 2820 Pioneer Way E.

Get your Salmon Challenge Bingo Card enter the prize drawing before midnight on Dec 9. Learn more here.