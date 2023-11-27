 Steilacoom Christmas Sing and Play Along – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Christmas Sing and Play Along

Submitted by Nancy E. Henderson.

Steilacoom Christmas Sing and Play Along, Sunday, 10 December 2023, 6 PM to 7:30 PM, Steilacoom Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette St., Steilacoom, WA.

Enjoy an evening of beautiful Christmas music produced by our own community! A free event for musicians, singers, and listeners of all ages. No prior rehearsals necessary. Bring musical instruments, music stands, and enthusiasm. All ability levels welcome. Music and song sheets provided. Bring an appetizer or dessert to share. Non-alcoholic drinks will be provided. Non-perishable food and monetary donations will be collected for our local food pantry. Santa arrives at 6:30 PM!

Questions? Nancy Henderson, nehenders@comcast.net

