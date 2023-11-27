Kick off the Holiday Season with A TREEmendous Holiday Concert – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Seattle Men’s Chorus.

The Seattle Men’s Chorus is bringing A TREEmendous Holiday concert to Tacoma this week for its premiere performance. The always popular concert is a fun-filled celebration of seasonal favorites along with the Pacific Northwest’s gayest sing-along.

The Pantages Theater will be filled with glam, glitz and glee beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, and will feature numbers like “Puttin’ on the Holiday Drag” and “Elton Johnukah” alongside classics like “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “The Happiest Christmas Tree.”

“The experience is pure joy,” said Seattle Men’s Chorus Artistic Director Paul Caldwell. “As conductor, I get to see all the joy on stage and when I glance over my shoulder, I see that joy reflected in the faces of the audience.”

At a Seattle Men’s Chorus’ A TREEmendous Holiday performance, there is no shortage of opportunities for the audience to get involved. In addition to the popular sing-along, audiences are invited to participate with the Village People’s “Disco Santa (Santa Claus/N.O.E.L.).”

“We are honored that for 45 years we’ve been one of the Pacific Northwest’s most cherished and fun holiday events,” said Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus Interim Executive Director Craig Coogan. “This year, the show has everything audiences know and love: music, merriment and mission.”

Tickets are $39 to $99 and available through the Seattle Men’s Chorus website at seattlemenschorus.org.

The Chorus’ annual holiday raffle returns with six sizeable prizes. This year, the Chorus revives its tradition of drawing the winners during the final performance at the 7:30 p.m. show on Dec. 23 at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall, which is also livestreamed. Raffle tickets can be purchased in-person at the Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus office, or in the lobby at any of A TREEmendous Holiday performances and prior to intermission during the 7:30 p.m. show on Dec. 23.

Seattle Men’s Chorus A TREEmendous Holiday Concerts:

Pantages Theater, Tacoma: December 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Everett Civic Auditorium: December 3 at 2 p.m.

Benaroya Hall: December 9 at 2 p.m.

Benaroya Hall: December 16 at 2 p.m.

Benaroya Hall: December 21 at 7:30 p.m. *

Benaroya Hall: December 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Benaroya Hall: December 23 at 2 p.m. **

Benaroya Hall: December 23 at 7:30 p.m. ***

* This performance offers certified ASL interpretation.

** This performance is a shortened 60-minute holiday spectacular for children of all ages with general admission seating. Enjoy holiday favorites, costumed performances, as well as an extended sing-along.

*** This performance is livestreamed.

Please note that children under age five are not permitted to attend events at Benaroya Hall, with the exception of this year’s children’s show on Dec. 23 at 2 p.m.