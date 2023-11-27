Celebrate the Season with Handel’s Messiah – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sylvia Allen.

The pumpkin pie is gone and several lunches of turkey soup are behind us, so now we can all agree that the Christmas season has officially begun. I don’t know about you, but for me, the first thing I do to get into the mood is to start listening to the wonderful religious and nostalgic secular music of Christmas. I love the images of sleigh rides, silver bells, angels, and shepherds; even though I have never actually seen or experienced any of them. I love them anyway!

My very favorite Christmas music tells the story of Christmas, starting with the prophesies of Isaiah, to the story of the Nativity as written in the Gospel of Luke, to the triumph of Easter; all told to the incomparable music of George Fredrick Handel. What could be more beautiful than “For unto us a Child is born “or “For He Shall Feed His Flock”, or the amazing “Hallelujah Chorus”? As each piece is sung, I think, “Oh, this one is my favorite!”, right up until the next one begins. I rarely hear them without ending up with tears in my eyes.

If you share my love of this beautiful Christmas music, then I invite you to start your holiday season at the Messiah Sing Along hosted by Christ Lutheran Church, 8211 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA on December 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. The performance, directed by Dr. Anne Lyman, DMA, and featuring professional instrumentalists and vocal soloists will mark the 29th time that Christ Lutheran has hosted this cherished Christmas tradition. Music scores are available and admission is free – a gift to the community. Singers and listeners are welcome.

For more information contact Christ Lutheran Church at 253-588-0331.