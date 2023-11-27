Annual Food Drive Honoring Fallen Officers Nov. 29 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Emergency Food Network.

Lakewood, WA – Emergency Food Network and the Lakewood Police Department will host the 14th Annual Fallen Officers Food Drive on November 29, 2023. Community members are encouraged to bring food and monetary donations to drop off from 6:00 AM to 5:30 PM at the Lakewood Police Department located at 9401 Lakewood Dr SW. There will also be a blood drive on-site from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

After the tragic loss of four officers in 2009, the Lakewood Police Department and Emergency Food Network created this annual food drive to honor the legacy of our fallen heroes and feed our community members. In the years since we have lost even more officers. We continue to grieve these losses but also continue to honor their service. Now in this fourteenth year, the Fallen Officers Food Drive remembers these heroes and has provided over 600,000 meals to families and individuals in Pierce County through food and monetary donations.

During the November 29 event, officers and volunteers will be present to collect donations, but community members may also drop off donations between November 27 and December 4 at the Lakewood Police Department, Lakewood City Hall, Blue Steele Coffee, Classy Chassis Express Lube, and Classic Coffee in University Place and Lakewood.

What: Fallen Officers Food Drive benefiting Emergency Food Network

When: Wednesday, November 29 6:00 AM to 5:30 PM (Donations also accepted November 27-December 4)

Where: 9401 Lakewood Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

Donate online at https://give.efoodnet.org/product/FOFD23/fallen-officers-food-drive.