Taste of Asia – Closing out the 2023 season featuring India, Dec. 2 – The Suburban Times

Taste of Asia – Closing out the 2023 season featuring India, Dec. 2

Join us for the grand finale of Asia Pacific Cultural Center’s (APCC) Taste of Asia series, December 2, 2023, 11 am to 2 pm. Immerse yourself in the vibrant flavors of India with a special focus on a delectable Vegetarian Lunch Delight. Click here to register.

Featuring Vegetarian Lunch Delight of India

Producer and Presenter:

We are thrilled to have Latha Sambamurti, APCC’s distinguished Board Member as the producer and presenter of this culinary extravaganza. Latha brings a wealth of cultural knowledge and a passion for showcasing the rich tapestry of Asian cuisines.

Chef:

Leading the culinary experience is the talented Chef Meghna Kothari Patel from Itiffin4U. With expertise in crafting authentic and delicious Indian dishes, Chef Meghna is set to take you on a gastronomic journey through the diverse and flavorful world of Indian vegetarian cuisine.

Menu Highlights:

Prepare your taste buds for an unforgettable culinary experience featuring a three-course meal inspired by the vegetarian culinary traditions of India.

Appetizer: Khaman Dhokla

Kickstart your culinary adventure with the light and spongy texture of Khaman Dhokla. This popular Gujarati snack, known for its tangy and savory flavors, will be a delightful introduction to the meal.

Entre/Main Dish: Paneer Bhurji Kathi Roll

Savor the main course with the exquisite Paneer Bhurji Kathi Roll. Stuffed with spiced and scrambled paneer, wrapped in a warm and soft flatbread, this dish promises a perfect blend of textures and tastes.

Dessert: Almond Burfi

Indulge your sweet tooth with the grand finale of Almond Burfi. This traditional Indian sweet, enriched with the goodness of almonds, will provide a sweet and satisfying conclusion to your culinary journey.

