Steilacoom Town Maps Available – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom, Washington is a residential community of approximately 6,000 located in the central portion of Puget Sound and is:

40 miles south of Seattle

10 miles south of Tacoma

25 miles north of Olympia

To the south, the community borders Fort Lewis. To the north, the course of Chambers Creek forms a physical and political boundary. To the east, Steilacoom faces the City of Lakewood.

The two-lane DuPont-Steilacoom Road serves as the most direct connection to Interstate 5 and the southern Ft. Lewis entrance. The county ferry provides public access to Ketron and Anderson Islands.

Town Maps

Parks, Trails, and Active Transportation Webmap

The Town has created a webmap for public use to view the network of parks, trails, sidewalks, and bike lanes in Steilacoom. Additional information available on the map includes historic buildings, historic monuments, and points of interest such as public restrooms and schools. Use the links below to view the webmap and a document containing instructions for using the webmap and an explanation of available features:

Custom maps can be created and exported using the webmap. To access a printable PDF of the parks, trails, and active transportation facilities town-wide, use the link below:

Questions of comments? Contact the Town Planner at tanner.fuller@ci.steilacoom.wa.us