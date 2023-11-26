 Steilacoom Town Maps Available – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Town Maps Available

· · Leave a Comment ·

Steilacoom, Washington is a residential community of approximately 6,000 located in the central portion of Puget Sound and is:

  • 40 miles south of Seattle
  • 10 miles south of Tacoma
  • 25 miles north of Olympia

To the south, the community borders Fort Lewis. To the north, the course of Chambers Creek forms a physical and political boundary. To the east, Steilacoom faces the City of Lakewood.

The two-lane DuPont-Steilacoom Road serves as the most direct connection to Interstate 5 and the southern Ft. Lewis entrance. The county ferry provides public access to Ketron and Anderson Islands.

Town Maps

Parks, Trails, and Active Transportation Webmap

The Town has created a webmap for public use to view the network of parks, trails, sidewalks, and bike lanes in Steilacoom. Additional information available on the map includes historic buildings, historic monuments, and points of interest such as public restrooms and schools. Use the links below to view the webmap and a document containing instructions for using the webmap and an explanation of available features:

Custom maps can be created and exported using the webmap. To access a printable PDF of the parks, trails, and active transportation facilities town-wide, use the link below:

Questions of comments? Contact the Town Planner at tanner.fuller@ci.steilacoom.wa.us 

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakewood Playhouse - 85th Season

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *