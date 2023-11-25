Tacoma Urban League hosting 10th Annual Luau – The Suburban Times

We’re excited to invite you to the 10th Annual Tacoma Urban League Holiday Luau. Last year the event was sold out and we expect another great turnout!

It’s guaranteed to be a fun night with authentic island food, live music, and dancing representing the South Pacific islands of Tonga, Fiji, Tahiti, Hawaii, New Zealand, and Samoa.

The night’s menu will include:

Island Style Roasted Pig

Teriyaki Chicken

Samoa Chop Suey

Hawaiian Macaroni Salad

Tropical Fruits, Vegetables

Help support the Tacoma Urban League! All proceeds will benefit social service programs at Tacoma Urban League. There are a few different ticket options:

$75 per person

$12.50 for kids 4-11 years

$750 per table of 8

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 pm

Mount Tahoma High School

4634 South 74th St. Tacoma, Washington 98409