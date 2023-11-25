LeMay Car Museum, Northwest Harvest, and Santa’s Castle to Help Bring Cheer to Those in Need This Holiday Season – The Suburban Times

Submitted by LeMay – America’s Car Museum.

Tacoma, Wash. (Nov. 20, 2023) – This holiday season, LeMay – America’s Car Museum is partnering with fellow non-profits, Northwest Harvest and Santa’s Castle to help those in need throughout Washington State.

Both of these organizations lead year-round campaigns to raise awareness and collect donations to support the surrounding community. Northwest Harvest focuses their efforts on gathering food donations while Santa’s Castle focuses on providing Christmas gifts to military families. America’s Car Museum aims to support these organizations through two separate promotions: “Drive Down Hunger” helps gather food donations for NW Harvest while “Toys for the Troops” helps gather Christmas gift donations for Santa’s Castle.

Every year, hundreds of individuals and families throughout Washington State endure holiday stress due to financial struggles. You can get involved and help your neighbors in need by dropping off a donation the next time you visit America’s Car Museum. Between now and December 31, ACM will have a dedicated vehicle from their collection on display in the Welcome Hall that will be used to store non-perishable food and toy donations as they are brought in. Periodically, representatives from NW Harvest and Santa’s Castle will stop by the Museum to pick up and distribute donations.

“At ACM, we value any opportunity to support our local community members especially those in need. Drive Down Hunger and Toys for the Troops are just a few ways we can help the many individuals and families in our community that are experiencing financial hardship during the holiday season. Having the opportunity to work with and support the missions of fellow non-profit organizations like NW Harvest and Santa’s Castle is something we really embrace and look forward to being a part of every year.” – Says Gary Yamamoto, Executive Director of LeMay – America’s Car Museum.

If you are interested in supporting local neighbors in need this holiday season, you can bring a non-perishable food item, toy, book, game, or stocking stuffer to America’s Car Museum to donate during your next visit. As a thank you for supporting Drive Down Hunger and Toys for the Troops, you will receive $2 off your museum admission price for the day or 15% off any level of museum membership when you sign up.

For more information about Drive Down Hunger and Toys for the Troops at LeMay – America’s Car Museum, please visit www.americascarmuseum.org.