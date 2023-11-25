Join Reps. Leavitt and Bronoske for events in December & January – The Suburban Times

Washington State House Democrats announcement.

Four weeks ahead of the 2024 legislative session, Rep. Leavitt, D-University Place, and Rep. Bronoske, D-Lakewood, will host a Community Conversation on December 12th at the Parkland/Spanaway Library from 2-3 pm. The representatives plan to hear from community members about issues important to them, review ongoing work from the 2023 legislative session, and share information about the impact of state funding. Community members can also share their legislative priorities in a survey here!

Following this event, Reps. Bronoske and Leavitt will convene a pre-session Town Hall on January 4th at the Roy H. Murphy Community Center in Fircrest from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. Attendees can submit questions ahead of time here. This will be a great opportunity to preview the session which starts on Monday, January 8, and hear from residents on critical focus areas to them.