Wine & Song Benefit for Classical Tuesdays – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Lyric mezzo-soprano Soon Cho and pianist Amy Boers.

Classical Tuesdays‘ annual Wine & Song event – which is a benefit for our series of free musical evenings – is scheduled for December 5th at 7:00pm. Again this year the Connelly Law Offices will host and underwrite this lovely evening, in their handsome venue which is festively decorated for the holiday season.

Tickets are $30 for Wine & Song 2023 and are available now at https://wineandsong2023.eventbrite.com or contact Pamela at prryker@gmail.com

Lyric mezzo-soprano Soon Cho, accompanied by pianist Amy Boers, will use Robert Schumann’s Frauenliebe und leben as the framework for this recital, weaving songs together to tell a story of “Echoes of Life through a Harmonious Tapestry”. This lovely program includes several women composers: Amy Beach, Clara Schumann, Lili Boulanger, Florence Price, and South Korean composer Hye-Young Cho, as well as songs by Henry Purcell and Robert Schumann.

Following this recital we will gather for finger foods and wines – and conviviality!

All are invited to gather around the piano to join in seasonal songs led by pianist Timothy Strong and his wife soprano Karen Oleson.

Our Classical Tuesdays series is generously sponsored by Tacoma Creates, Tacoma Events, Slavonian American Benevolent Society, Tacoma Sister Cities, and Old Town Business & Professional Association and many businesses and neighbors. Thank you all!

Time: 7:00 on Tuesday 12/05 at Slavonian Hall, 2301 N 30th Street.

All ages welcome.

Details of the program and more information at: http://classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/