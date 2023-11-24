Proposed Water Rate Increase Information – The Suburban Times

A Public Hearing to hear testimony on a proposed water rate increase is being held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:15 PM at City Hall, located at 115 Ramsdell Street. Read more information about the proposed rate increase in the attached memorandum from the City Manager. Proposed Water Rate Increase Information.
