 Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures in DuPont planned for the week of Nov. 27 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures in DuPont planned for the week of Nov. 27

· · Leave a Comment ·

DUPONT – Next week, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close two lanes of northbound Interstate 5, one lane of southbound Interstate 5 and several ramps overnight. The closures allow construction crews to install guardrail and maintenance vehicle pullouts as part of ongoing construction at the Steilacoom-DuPont interchange.

Lane closures on northbound I-5
Northbound I-5 between Center Drive and 41st Division Drive will be reduced to two lanes from:

  • 7:30 p.m. each night, Monday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 30 to 4:30 a.m. each following morning.
  • 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Northbound I-5 between Center Drive and 41st Division Drive will be reduced to one open lane from:

  • 10:30 p.m. each night, Monday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 30 to 3:30 a.m. each following morning.
  • 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Lane closures on southbound I-5
A single lane of southbound I-5 between Berkeley Avenue Southwest and Center Drive will close from:

  • 8 p.m. each night, Monday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 30 to 8 a.m. each following morning.
  • 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Mounts Road ramp closure
The Mounts Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed with a signed detour from:

  • 8 p.m. each night, Monday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 30 to 4:30 a.m. each following morning.
  • 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 to 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Steilacoom-DuPont Road ramp closures

The Steilacoom-DuPont Road on- and off-ramps to and from northbound I-5 will close from:

  • 7 p.m. each night, Monday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 30 to 4:30 a.m. each following morning. Signed detours will be in place.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements Project. Real-time traveler information is also available from the WSDOT app, and the WSDOT statewide travel map.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *