Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures in DuPont planned for the week of Nov. 27 – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – Next week, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close two lanes of northbound Interstate 5, one lane of southbound Interstate 5 and several ramps overnight. The closures allow construction crews to install guardrail and maintenance vehicle pullouts as part of ongoing construction at the Steilacoom-DuPont interchange.

Lane closures on northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 between Center Drive and 41st Division Drive will be reduced to two lanes from:

7:30 p.m. each night, Monday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 30 to 4:30 a.m. each following morning.

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Northbound I-5 between Center Drive and 41st Division Drive will be reduced to one open lane from:

10:30 p.m. each night, Monday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 30 to 3:30 a.m. each following morning.

11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Lane closures on southbound I-5

A single lane of southbound I-5 between Berkeley Avenue Southwest and Center Drive will close from:

8 p.m. each night, Monday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 30 to 8 a.m. each following morning.

9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Mounts Road ramp closure

The Mounts Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed with a signed detour from:

8 p.m. each night, Monday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 30 to 4:30 a.m. each following morning.

9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 to 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Steilacoom-DuPont Road ramp closures

The Steilacoom-DuPont Road on- and off-ramps to and from northbound I-5 will close from:

7 p.m. each night, Monday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 30 to 4:30 a.m. each following morning. Signed detours will be in place.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements Project. Real-time traveler information is also available from the WSDOT app, and the WSDOT statewide travel map.