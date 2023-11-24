 Free Social Media Training for Small Teams – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Free Social Media Training for Small Teams

· · Leave a Comment ·

Our partners at Pyramid Communications are hosting a free webinar training about how small teams can streamline their social media efforts by creating a rock-solid strategy.

Do more by doing less: developing a social media strategy for small teams
Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 12-1:30 pm PT (online)

By the end of this training, you’ll know:

  • What it means to take an audience-first approach to your social media
  • How to create social media goals that align with your organization’s mission
  • How to leverage editorial planning to step up your social media presence
  • And more!

During the training, there will be breakout sessions so you can practice your new skills and get all of your burning questions answered. Plus, you’ll walk away with some of the templates and tools they use with their social media clients every day!

Space is limited, so make sure to register now.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakewood Playhouse - 85th Season

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *