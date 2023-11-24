FREE Bon Om Touk (Water Festival) Workshop Nov. 29 – The Suburban Times

Dive into Cambodian Culture: To register click here or call 253-383-3900.

Join us for an immersive celebration of Cambodia’s vibrant Water Festival, Bon Om Tuk, at Asia Pacific Cultural Center on November 29, 2023, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Hosted by the Khmer Senior Community, this FREE workshop invites you to partake in a day filled with cultural exploration, traditional crafts, and joyful festivities.

Event Highlights:

1. Pradat Prathet (Floating Flowers):

Unleash your creativity as you learn the art of crafting Pradat Prathet, enchanting floating flowers that play a significant role in Bon Om Tuk. Discover the intricate techniques involved in creating these mesmerizing floral arrangements and gain insights into the cultural importance of this traditional practice.

2. Bon Dal Om Bok Culinary Experience:

Embark on a culinary journey by mastering the preparation of Bon Dal Om Bok, a special roasted rice dish enjoyed during the Water Festival. Our expert instructors will guide you through the steps, revealing the flavors and culinary secrets that make this dish a cherished part of Cambodian festivities.

3. Cultural Insights:

Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Cambodian culture through engaging presentations and discussions. Learn about the historical roots of Bon Om Tuk, its evolution over time, and the cultural significance it holds in contemporary Cambodia. This is a unique opportunity to deepen your understanding of a fascinating tradition.

4. Food, Music, and Dancing:

Indulge your senses in the richness of Cambodian culture with authentic cuisine, rhythmic music, and traditional dancing. Sample a variety of Cambodian dishes, each crafted with care and authenticity. Let the beats of Cambodian music move you, and join in the festive dancing that encapsulates the spirit of Bon Om Tuk.

5. Interactive Activities and More:

The workshop promises a day filled with interactive activities suitable for participants of all ages. From games reflecting Cambodian traditions to storytelling sessions that bring the culture to life, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and learn from.

Celebrate Tradition with Us:

Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or a newcomer eager to explore Cambodian culture, this workshop is designed to be a welcoming space for all. Join us on November 29th at APCC for a day of creativity, camaraderie, and cultural celebration. Together, let’s make this Bon Om Tuk workshop a memorable and enriching experience. See you there!