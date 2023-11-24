CWA Students Selected To Perform With Honor Assemblies – The Suburban Times

We are pleased to announce that 12 Charles Wright Academy students have been selected to participate with prestigious ensembles in the Northwest.

Seven students were chosen to perform in the Northwest American Choral Directors Association Honor Choirs at the January regional conference.

Allison C. ’25, Kaela C. ’24 and Hazel P. ’25 were selected to participate in the 11th and 12th grade treble choir.

Amelia E. ’29, John M. ’29, Chris M. ’30, and Alec P. ’29 were selected to participate in the middle school choir.

Students prepared their auditions in September and went up against hundreds of participants from five different Northwest states.

Additionally, we wish to congratulate six talented Upper School performing arts students who were accepted to perform with the 2023-24 Washington Music Educators Association All-State Performing Ensembles! Tarriers selected for this opportunity include:

Solomon K. ’26 – Orchestra, Viola

Waylon L. ’27 – Orchestra, Cello

Olivia N. ’25 – Orchestra, Violin

Jeremy S. ’27 – Orchestra, Violin

Allison C. ’25 – Symphonic Choir

Mera F. ’25 – Symphonic Choir

Tarriers will perform alongside other talented musicians and singers from all over Washington in February!

