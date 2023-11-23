Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo returns Friday – The Suburban Times

Photo by Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

Tacoma, Wash.– Festive and bright holiday magic returns with Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium this Friday, Nov. 24, and runs through Jan. 1 (closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25). The annual event boasts more than 800,000 colorful LED lights and dozens of sparkling 3-D animal light displays. The tradition has dazzled the South Sound community for 36 years; this year will be no exception.

“We are delighted to offer this well-loved tradition once again,” said Point Defiance Zoo Director Alan Varsik. “It brings us so much joy to see families and friends celebrating the holiday magic with us yearly.”

Guests can expect to see their favorite superstar animals illuminated in colorful lights, with a special nod to the zoo’s baby muskox, Willow, born in late summer, and the twin polar bear sisters, Astra and Laerke, who arrived this past spring.

Plus, dozens of longtime favorites, like the 100-foot-wide giant Pacific octopus, Mount Rainier, and Seahawks Tree, will return for encores this year. The purple and green Flame Tree, celebrating its 35th year, will be lit with more than 35,000 lights. And look no further for the perfect holiday card location than the two exquisite, winding tunnels of lights. Whether a selfie or taken by a friend, the lighting is the ideal place for that snap.

Bonus opportunities

In addition to the lights, there are plenty of other festive opportunities.

Ride the reindeer, polar bear, or other magical animal on the vintage holiday carousel.

Feed the goats from 4:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. nightly.

Book a premiere, private experience to groom the goats (decked out in holiday coats!) behind the scenes and give them festive treats. It’s the perfect gift for the whole family. Cost (up to 5 people): $125 members / $200 non-members. Cost (up to 8 people): $200 members / $300 non-members. Zoolights admission is included. Learn more here.

Zoolights Prices:

Guests must buy a timed online ticket ahead of time.

Mon.-Thurs.: $14 general admission, $7 members

Fri.-Sun.: $18 general admission, $9 members

Two years old and younger are free

Parking is free

Zoolights By-the-Numbers

One day: Time to assemble the Narrows Bridges

5 feet: Wingspan of the LED swooping eagles

Six people: To lift the roaring tiger’s head

35 years: Age of the Flame Tree

36 years: Years that Zoolights has been celebrated

100 feet: The width of the giant Pacific octopus

24,000 lights: On the LED octopus

35,000 lights: On the Flame Tree

Over 800,000 lights: Total number for Zoolights 2023

Zoolights is open Nov. 24 through Jan. 1. Hours are 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. nightly, except for a two-night closure on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Both aquariums are closed during Zoolights. For more information about Zoolights, click here. Zoolights is presented by BECU.