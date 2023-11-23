 Rainier Ringers (Handbell Concert) – Home for the Holidays – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Rainier Ringers (Handbell Concert) – Home for the Holidays

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Daniel Krenz.

Welcome home for the holidays! We warmly greet you and invite you to share your holiday with us. Whether you share our cozy fire, our children’s favorite traditions, or singing a beloved carol, we are here to open our hearts and home to you. Our winter handbell concert season is upon us as the Rainier Ringers present – Home for the Holidays! Shows will be Dec. 1, First Lutheran Church in Tacoma; Dec. 3, Mt. View Lutheran Church in Edgewood; and Dec. 10, First United Methodist Church in Olympia.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *