Rainier Ringers (Handbell Concert) – Home for the Holidays – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Daniel Krenz.

Welcome home for the holidays! We warmly greet you and invite you to share your holiday with us. Whether you share our cozy fire, our children’s favorite traditions, or singing a beloved carol, we are here to open our hearts and home to you. Our winter handbell concert season is upon us as the Rainier Ringers present – Home for the Holidays! Shows will be Dec. 1, First Lutheran Church in Tacoma; Dec. 3, Mt. View Lutheran Church in Edgewood; and Dec. 10, First United Methodist Church in Olympia.