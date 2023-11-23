 Obituary Notices – November 23, 2023 – The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – November 23, 2023

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Corliss Ann Larson; Mary Swanes Latimer; Lawrence George Christopher.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Meranda Brown; Chang Joon Cho; Thursday James Coles; Tran Thi Ngo; Jindi Wang; Marsha Wilson; Oscar Chambers Sr.; Elisabeth M. Jones; Glorianna “Graham” Lewis; Patrick McGee; Kenneth D. Proctor.

Powers Funeral Home: Laurence Neil McLaughlin; Henry Joseph Lee; Mataala Teo.

Gaffney Funeral Home: Martha Rose Politakis.

Scott Funeral Home: Alender C. Dallas.

