Obituary Notices – November 23, 2023 – The Suburban Times

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Corliss Ann Larson; Mary Swanes Latimer; Lawrence George Christopher.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Meranda Brown; Chang Joon Cho; Thursday James Coles; Tran Thi Ngo; Jindi Wang; Marsha Wilson; Oscar Chambers Sr.; Elisabeth M. Jones; Glorianna “Graham” Lewis; Patrick McGee; Kenneth D. Proctor.
Powers Funeral Home: Laurence Neil McLaughlin; Henry Joseph Lee; Mataala Teo.
Gaffney Funeral Home: Martha Rose Politakis.
Scott Funeral Home: Alender C. Dallas.
Leave a Reply