Imagine Monet: A Unique Immersive Experience – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live will host a unique immersive experience on the art of the French painter Claude Monet from February 14, 2024. Imagine Monet is the exhibition produced and created by the French directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, the world’s first directors of a digital immersive exhibition.

Imagine Monet starts with the famous painting Soleil levant (1872) and closes with the renowned Water Lilies series (1914-1926). This experience features over 200 well-known masterpieces by Claude Monet.

360° projections on walls and floor will immerse visitors into a waking dream, thanks to state-of-the-art Image Totale© technology. This audiovisual innovation was originally created by Albert Plécy in France in 1977. In this deep dive into Monet’s world, Imagine Monet removes frames and allows visitors to be completely immersed in a universe of images, with total freedom to wander and explore their surroundings.

Claude Monet, born in Paris in 1840, is one of the most famous Impressionist artists. He created environments of light and color, which are considered as the first immersive works in the history of Modern Art.

Imagine Monet is an exhibition that pays tribute to the artist’s paintings and life, offering an authentic experience for children and adults, novices, and art lovers. The exhibition’s creators, Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, have conceived a “discovery room” designed as an educational journey on Claude Monet’s life and work before stepping into the immersive space.

Imagine Monet opens on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. For more information, visit our website TacomaArtsLive.org or call the Box Office at 253.346.1721.