Gratitude – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement.

I hope your Thanksgiving holiday is full of good food, football, and family. But mostly, as the name prompts us, I hope it is a time of reflection and being grateful for the many blessings in our lives. I will spend time with my brother, sister, and our expanded families. We have had a year of tremendous celebrations and loss. I am really looking forward to hugs, laughter and, potentially, some tears.

Professionally, I’m grateful that every day you and our colleagues are committed to serving the people of Pierce County with expertise, teamwork, and respect. I know that some days are very challenging, but I appreciate your willingness to persevere to find solutions.

I’m especially thankful for those who won’t be taking Thursday off. Our Sheriff’s deputies will still be out on the streets and in the jail, keeping our community safe. Some of our staff at Remann Hall will have young people in their care. Many people in Planning & Public Works will be making sure our wastewater treatment plants are fully functioning (very important!), our traffic lights are working, and our ferry is running. Road maintenance and emergency management are 24/7/365 kinds of jobs – ready to respond to whatever Mother Nature brings. And, sadly, the Medical Examiner’s team will likely be active that day.

I have been described by a County employee as “relentlessly optimistic,” and I must admit that I strive to find the good in any situation. However, I know there is much that is terrible in the world right now. I think that’s why stepping back, even if only for a few moments, to remember what’s right in our lives is so important.

Wherever you will be on Thursday, I hope you have many reasons to be grateful. If the pandemic taught us anything, we now know not to take even the simplest of things for granted. I am thankful for at least five more Apple Cups!

Savor every moment and Happy Thanksgiving!