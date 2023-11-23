Comprehensive Plan Updates: Planning for Growth – The Suburban Times

How would you like to see University Place evolve in the coming years? A city’s Comprehensive Plan is the blueprint for a community’s growth and changes. The City of UP is in the midst of updating its Comprehensive Plan, which will address specific topics such as housing, transportation, utilities, open space, and several others.

Comprehensive Plans need to align with state and federal laws. In recent years, the Washington State Legislature passed several significant housing and land use bills that will impact University Place. Here is a brief summary of new state laws and what they mean for University Place:

Starting in 2025, lots in residential areas will be allowed to have two housing units on them (duplexes) instead of only one single family house (unless zoning units allow for higher density). Lots will be allowed to have four housing units if at least one of those units is affordable (again unless zoning units allow for higher density). For details, look up the law E2SHB 1110.

Starting in 2025, single family homes in residential areas (that meet a minimum lot size) will be allowed to have up to two accessory dwelling units (ADUs). ADUs are small, self-contained residential units located on the same lot as an existing single-family home. For details, look up the law EHB 1337.

Under the state’s Growth Management Act, University Place is required to plan for 5,620 new housing units by 2044.

While the City has to comply with state laws, it has some flexibility about how it plans for housing and UP wants to hear from you. For example, what types of services and amenities should UP locate new housing near? Or, what kinds of housing (in addition to single family houses and duplexes) should UP explore? Tell the City what you think about growth, housing, and other topics in a community survey, which is open from October 11 to December 4 and is available in English, Spanish and Korean. The University Place Planning Commission and City Council will take public feedback into account as it shapes the new Comprehensive Plan throughout 2044.

Let your voice be heard and take the survey today.