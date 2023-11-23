 Community Invited to Preview Mary Bridge Children’s 37th Annual Festival of Trees at Public Viewing Days – The Suburban Times

Community Invited to Preview Mary Bridge Children’s 37th Annual Festival of Trees at Public Viewing Days

Alice in Wonderland, one of 29 trees in this year’s Festival.

TACOMA, Wash. — Public viewing days return this weekend for the first time post-pandemic, in advance of MultiCare Mary Bridge Children’s largest annual fundraiser, Festival of Trees. Tickets are not required* for public viewing days and all ages are welcome to enjoy the holiday magic and “Once Upon a Time” theme. 

When:                  

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.           
Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
*Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (This date and time is only open to pre-registered retirement community groups or groups with special needs; registration available here.) 

Where:                

University of Puget Sound Tennis Pavilion 
3326 N 11th Street; Tacoma, WA 98405  

Why: 

Join Mary Bridge Children’s and gather with friends and family to kick off the holiday season. 

Details:               

Mary Bridge Children’s welcomes the public back to share the joy and experience of its annual fundraising event, Festival of Trees. At the public viewing days, community members can walk through the display of more than 20 elaborately decorated holiday trees that will be up for auction the following weekend at the Festival of Trees Gala. 

The public viewing days include a holiday market, kids’ play/activity area, visits from Santa and opportunities to support Mary Bridge Children’s. 

The trees, wreaths and mini trees will be auctioned at next weekend’s Tinsel on the Town and Festival Gala. All proceeds from this year’s event benefit the campus expansion of Mary Bridge Children’s. In 2022, Festival of Trees raised more than $2 million for Mary Bridge Children’s.  

Festival of Trees is organized by the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation in partnership with the Mary Bridge Brigade. Since 1921, the Brigade has raised more than $50 million for programs and services at Mary Bridge Children’s, including $10 million for the new hospital. 

