Applicants Sought for the Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill eight volunteer positions on the Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board (TCRA); two representatives with experience in the legal profession as an attorney; two certified public accountant representatives; two representatives with experience in banking or financing; and two representatives with at least three years of experience as a licensed real estate broker or agent.

The following positions are currently held by individuals whose terms are expiring, and who have the opportunity to reapply: one representative for an attorney position, one representative for a certified public accountant position, two banking representatives, and one representative for a realtor position.

The TCRA administers grants and loans to support low-income households and families in buying or repairing their homes, multi-family housing developers or owners who provide housing to low-income families, businesses which create jobs or rehabilitate blighted buildings, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and economic development services to the Tacoma community.

TCRA meetings occur at 7:30 AM on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from January to October. In November and December, meetings change to the first and third Thursdays. Meetings are currently held in hybrid format to allow either in-person or virtual on-line participation. We invite interested applicants to observe a meeting during the application period. Information on upcoming meetings and agendas are available here.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its Committees, Boards, and Commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC individuals, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board is available here.

Appointed applicants are required to complete five Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General within 90 days of being appointed to a Committee, Board, or Commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Application details are available at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents can be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.