Added Perk for Local Shelter Dogs Adoptions on Pedigree Shelter Sunday – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is working together with the Pedigree brand to make one of the most shoppable weekends of the year into the most adoptable weekend of the year. Adopt a dog on Pedigree Shelter Sunday on November 26 and your dog adoption fees may be reimbursed when you send your receipt to Pedigree.

The shelter currently has over 40 adoptable dogs. Every adoptable dog has had a wellness exam from shelter staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration. To view all adoptable dogs, visit the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt.

*Limit one dog adoption fee redemption per household, dogs only, max. adoption fee of $200, 50 US & DC only, valid only for adoptions made on 11/26/23; redemptions must be submitted between 11/28/23 and 12/22/23. Must be 18+ years old. Void where prohibited, maximum of $300K in adoption fees available while supplies last. See FAQs and full terms and conditions on pedigree.com/sheltersunday.

