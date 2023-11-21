 Sound Transit Board of Directors Special Meeting on November 22 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit Board of Directors Special Meeting on November 22

The Sound Transit Board of Directors will convene a special meeting on Wednesday, November 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

At the meeting, the Board will consider approval of the 2024 Property Tax Levy.

The meeting will take place both in person in the Ruth Fisher Boardroom at 401 S. Jackson Street in Seattle, WA, and as a video and telephone conference. The boardroom will be open at 8 a.m., 30 minutes before the meeting start time. Information on how to participate in public comment or watch or hear the meeting through Webex and can be found at the link below:

https://www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/board-directors-special-meeting-2023-11-22

The Ruth Fisher Boardroom is accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations for persons with disabilities or to receive information in alternative formats please call 1-800-201-4900, TTY Relay 711 or e-mail accessibility@soundtransit.org.

