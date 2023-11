TACOMA, Wash. — The Union Avenue to South Tacoma Way Bridge Repair project is now complete. This project repaired the existing off-ramp from Union Avenue to South Tacoma Way that was damaged by a fire in February 2023.

Community members with questions about this project may contact Steve Carstens, P.E., Bridge Program Manager, at scarstens@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5263.