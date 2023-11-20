Pierce County Council to Hold Final Budget Public Hearing Nov. 21 – The Suburban Times

You have one more opportunity to publicly comment on the Proposed 2024-2025 Biennial Budget. The Pierce County Council will hold its final public hearing on Ordinance No. 2023-44s2 on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at its regular meeting that begins at 3 p.m.

What: Public Hearing on Proposed 2024-2025 Biennial Budget

When: Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. or soon thereafter

Where: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room 1046

Remote Participation is available through Zoom. To attend and/or comment remotely, please the webinar link (https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/97661787423) or call 253-215-8782 and use Zoom Web ID 976-6178-7423.

You can also submit written comments online on the legislation’s webpage here. Click on ‘Comment on Legislation’ on the right side of the page to share your thoughts. You can also email your comments to pccouncilcommunications@piercecountywa.gov.

Background

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier presented his Proposed 2024-2025 Biennial Budget to the Council. This was the start of a 10-week budget development process consisting of budget presentations, budget deliberations, and the release of Council Chair Ryan Mello’s Amendment One on Tuesday, Nov. 8.