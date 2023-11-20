 Light UP your Holidays – The Suburban Times

Light UP your Holidays

Mark your calendars today for Friday, Dec. 1 when the City of University Place will celebrate the lighting of the Christmas Tree in Market Square with food, music, children’s activities and much, much more.

The fun will begin at 5 p.m. with holiday music by the Stacy Jones Band who will welcome Santa to U.P. for the festivities. The man in red will be available for pictures in the beautifully decorated Civic Building Atrium from 5-7:30 p.m. and will take a brief break to help us flip the switch to light the tree at 6 p.m. 

Before and after the lighting ceremony, Market Square will be bustling with family-friendly attractions, including:

  • Live reindeer from Rainier Reindeer Ranch
  • Magic in the PNW live character performers
  • Warm gatherings by Market Square’s outdoor fireplace
  • Stilt dancer Janet Rayor 
  • Outdoor children’s games and activities (bundle up!)
  • Popular food trucks including Boss Mama’s Kitchen, The Corndoggery, Jack’s Savory Pie Co. and Tasty’s Kettle Corn

When the festivities end at 7:30 p.m., be sure to warm up with additional bites and cocktails from U.P.’s many eateries. Don’t miss this beloved holiday tradition in University Place. Visit the City website at www.CityofUP.com for updates about this year’s event! See you on Dec. 1!

