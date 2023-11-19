Scholarship Opportunity for U.P. High School Seniors – The Suburban Times

The Association of Washington Cities Center for Quality Communities (CQC) provides scholarships to high school seniors who are active in leadership in their city government, community, or school and plan to pursue post-secondary education.

Applications must be received by noon on Wednesday, Dec. 27 to meet the date for the City to also include consideration into the University of Washington Presidential Scholarship for students planning to attend UW. Complete applications may be emailed to LPetorak@CityofUP.com, or mailed to:

City of University Place, Attn.: Lisa Petorak

3609 Market Place W. Suite 200

University Place, WA 98466

The City will review all the local applications and select a nominee to forward to the Center for Quality Communities for consideration. Scholarship recipients will be notified in April 2024 by AWC.