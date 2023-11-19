 Scholarship Opportunity for U.P. High School Seniors – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Scholarship Opportunity for U.P. High School Seniors

· · Leave a Comment ·

The Association of Washington Cities Center for Quality Communities (CQC) provides scholarships to high school seniors who are active in leadership in their city government, community, or school and plan to pursue post-secondary education.  

Applications must be received by noon on Wednesday, Dec. 27 to meet the date for the City to also include consideration into the University of Washington Presidential Scholarship for students planning to attend UW. Complete applications may be emailed to LPetorak@CityofUP.com, or mailed to:

City of University Place, Attn.: Lisa Petorak 
3609 Market Place W. Suite 200 
University Place, WA 98466 

The City will review all the local applications and select a nominee to forward to the Center for Quality Communities for consideration. Scholarship recipients will be notified in April 2024 by AWC.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *