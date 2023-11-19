Eastbound SR 512 exit to Canyon Road closes over two nights – The Suburban Times

PUYALLUP – Overnight travelers who use the eastbound State Route 512 exit to Canyon Road in Puyallup will want to build extra time into their trips.

9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday Nov. 20-21 until 5 a.m. each following day

The exit will close to all traffic.

Eastbound SR 512 travelers will detour to the 9th Street Southwest exit, turn around and use westbound SR 512 to exit onto Canyon Road.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.

The closure allows contractors working for a developer to pave an extension of the left turn lane.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.