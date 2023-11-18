Thanksgiving fun run Norpoint Classic open for registration – The Suburban Times

Lace up those running shoes and dig out the silly hats – Metro Parks’ beloved holiday runs are back for another year of community and friendly competition.

The Norpoint Classic will help runners work up an appetite on Thanksgiving morning before heading back home for a plate full of pie. The annual fun run includes both a chip-timed 5k and a 2-mile run or walk through northeast Tacoma, starting and ending at the Center at Norpoint.

Runners, walkers, strollers and dogs on leash are all welcome and youth under the age of five can participate for free if accompanied by a registered adult.

The Thanksgiving morning race has been a Tacoma tradition since 1995. The $40 entry fee includes a t-shirt, making it one of the most affordable Thanksgiving Day races in the area. Registration is available in advance on the Metro Parks website or in-person on race day.

Race packet pick up is Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. at the Center at Norpoint and on Thursday, Nov. 23 at the starting line after 7:30 a.m.

The fun doesn’t have to end there – after Thanksgiving Dinner start pulling out the holiday-themed costumes for the Jingle Bell Run at Wright Park. The 3-mile run/walk kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Meet at the basketball court for check-in and packet pickup and keep warm before and after the race with a cup of hot cocoa. Registration is $30 per person until Dec. 1 and $35 up to race day. Packet pick up will be Friday, Dec. 15 from 12-5 p.m. at People’s Community Center or on race day starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Wright Park basketball courts. Day-of registration will be available.

PacificSource Health Plans is sponsoring both events.

Holiday Runs:

Norpoint Classic, 9 a.m. on Nov. 23 at Center at Norpoint, 4818 Nassau Ave NE, Tacoma

9 a.m. on Nov. 23 at Center at Norpoint, 4818 Nassau Ave NE, Tacoma Jingle Bell Run, 10 a.m. on Dec. 16 at Wright Park, 501 S. I St., Tacoma

More Information: Register, view race routes and read FAQ at metroparkstacoma.org/races