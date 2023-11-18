 Sounder train, Link light rail, T Line, and ST Express bus schedules for Thanksgiving holiday – The Suburban Times

Sounder train, Link light rail, T Line, and ST Express bus schedules for Thanksgiving holiday

Riders should be aware of service reductions for the holiday weekend, including limited Sounder trains the day after Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day service

  • Sounder commuter rail will not operate.
  • ST Express bus routes will operate on Sunday schedules.
  • Link light rail will run on Sunday schedules.
  • Tacoma Link will run on Sunday schedules.

Day after Thanksgiving service

Sounder service will operate on a modified schedule the day after Thanksgiving.

There will be no service on the Sounder N Line.

On the Sounder S Line, the first northbound train from Lakewood leaves at 4:36 a.m. followed by trains at 5:26 a.m., 6:26 a.m. and 6:46 a.m. Trains heading southbound depart King Street Station at 3:35 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 5:20 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Passengers can view the full schedules at https://www.soundtransit.org/sites/default/files/documents/schedule-sounder.pdf

Other service is as follows:

  • ST Express buses and will operate regular weekday service.
  • Link light rail will operate on Saturday schedules.
  • Tacoma Link will operate regular weekday service.

More holiday schedule information is available at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.

Riders should sign up for rider alerts to ensure they receive up-to-date information about service changes, or visit www.soundtransit.org.

