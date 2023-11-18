Bridge building on SR 99 in Fife requires long-term bypass for northbound traffic – The Suburban Times

FIFE – Construction of a new bridge on State Route 99 in Fife begins in mid-November and it requires a long-term traffic shift.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 21 a two-lane bypass, or shoofly, will be in place on northbound SR 99 through September 2024. The bypass will begin just north of the Wapato Way roundabout and rejoin SR 99 near 70th Avenue East.

While the bypass is in place, construction crews on the Washington State Department of Transportation’s SR 167 Completion Project will build the new four-lane bridge over Hylebos Creek.

No left turns at 70th Avenue East

While the bypass is in use, travelers cannot turn left onto or off 70th Avenue East.

Northbound SR 99 travelers who need to reach neighborhoods off 70th Avenue East should consider using Porter Way.

Southbound drivers on 70th Avenue East will not be allowed to turn north onto SR 99. Travelers can make a right turn onto southbound SR 99, and then continue to the Wapato Way roundabout to turn north.

New Hylebos Creek bridges

New bridges are a key element of the completion project’s riparian restoration program which rebuilds and revitalizes nearly 150 acres of wetlands and streams on either side of Interstate 5 near the Fife curve. Restoring this area requires five new bridges between I-5 and Eighth Street East to allow Hylebos Creek to flow more naturally to Commencement Bay. Besides SR 99, some of the new bridges built or under construction for the creek are located on Eighth and 12th streets East, and I-5.

Construction crews have already rebuilt and realigned Hylebos Creek between SR 99 and Eighth Street East. In late summer 2024, the creek will be directed into new channels under both SR 99 and I-5. Improving the creek and nearby wetlands will provide better habitat for fish and wildlife and help reduce chronic flooding that frequently occurs on I-5 after heavy rain. The restored creek and wetlands will provide more room for rainwater to recede from the freeway.

SR 167 Completion Project information

The SR 167 Completion Project builds 6 miles of new tolled expressway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma. The project is divided into stages. Stage 1b is currently under construction and scheduled for completion in 2026. The next stage of the project is anticipated to begin in 2025 with all work complete by late 2029.

Puget Sound Gateway Program

The SR 167 project is part of the Puget Sound Gateway Program which also includes the SR 509 Completion Project in south King County. Together, these two projects complete critical missing links in Washington’s highway and freight network. These projects build important new connections to the state’s ports, improve the movement of freight and reduce congestion on local roads and highways. Both projects have multimodal benefits and together create more than 18 miles of sidewalks, bike lanes and shared-use paths.