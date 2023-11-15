Survivor Stories – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Sex Crime Accountability Network.

A group of residents are looking to connect with survivors of sexual assault who have filed police reports with the Tacoma Police Department and not seen justice as a result. If you are willing to discuss your story, you could help advance understanding of the process of attaining justice after assault.

Our focus is broad, and we are interested in a wide range of stories. Anything, no matter how large or small, no matter how recent or how long ago.

We are interested in exploring whether or not there are consistent patterns in when police reports result in investigations, when investigations lead to criminal charges, and when the perpetrator is brought to justice. How well are we being protected from predators in Tacoma? How consistently are crimes against minors investigated and prosecuted? What are the experiences of victims of sexual assaults once they enter the justice system? How are victims treated by police and detectives? What is it like to go through this process in Tacoma as a survivor?

Send your stories with the subject line “Survivor Stories” to moodm@kenyon.edu.