 Survivor Stories – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Survivor Stories

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Tacoma Sex Crime Accountability Network.

A group of residents are looking to connect with survivors of sexual assault who have filed police reports with the Tacoma Police Department and not seen justice as a result. If you are willing to discuss your story, you could help advance understanding of the process of attaining justice after assault.

Our focus is broad, and we are interested in a wide range of stories. Anything, no matter how large or small, no matter how recent or how long ago.

We are interested in exploring whether or not there are consistent patterns in when police reports result in investigations, when investigations lead to criminal charges, and when the perpetrator is brought to justice. How well are we being protected from predators in Tacoma? How consistently are crimes against minors investigated and prosecuted? What are the experiences of victims of sexual assaults once they enter the justice system? How are victims treated by police and detectives? What is it like to go through this process in Tacoma as a survivor?

Send your stories with the subject line “Survivor Stories” to moodm@kenyon.edu.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *