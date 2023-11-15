Santa is coming to West Pierce Fire & Rescue – The Suburban Times

Don’t miss the Santa at the Station events in Lakewood and University Place.

December 12th from 5:30 – 7pm

Station 21 — 5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood

December 14th from 5:30 – 7pm

Station 31 — 3631 Drexler Drive W, University Place

The apparatus bays will be transformed into Santa’s workshop, where parents can take their child’s photo with Santa, write a letter to him (which he will personally respond to!) and donate to the food drive being held. Be sure to visit www.westpierce.org/santa for details!