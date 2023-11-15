RFP for Workers Comp TPA – The Suburban Times

Notice is hereby given The City of Puyallup, herein referred to as the City, is soliciting the services of a firm to provide Workers’ Compensation Third Party Claims Administration Services for the City’s self‐insured Workers’ Compensation Program. The program is administered through the City’s Legal Department, under the direction of the City Attorney and the Risk and Safety Coordinator and in coordination with the Finance Department.

The full RFP is available on the City of Puyallup’s website. You may direct any inquiries regarding this request for proposal to Finance Director Barbara Lopez at blopez@puyallupwa.gov.

The City of Puyallup in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,78 Stat. 252,42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.

The City of Puyallup in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its program’s activities.