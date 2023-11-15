Melissa Etheridge’s I’m Not Broken Tour to Make a Tacoma Stop – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— Grammy Award-winning rockstar and activist, Melissa Etheridge, announced today that she’ll be back on the road in 2024 for her I’m Not Broken Tour. Shows kick off on March 14 at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, CA will take Etheridge to several stops across the West Coast and Gulf Coast before finishing on April 20 at the Millennium Theatre at Gold Strike Resort & Casino in Tunica, MS.

Wrapping up a performance-heavy year, the tour comes as the next chance for fans to catch Melissa on the stage following her critically acclaimed Broadway engagement, My Window at Circle in the Square Theatre. The three-month long run began in September of 2023, just a year after her return to theater in her one woman show, My Window – A Journey Through Life. A busy fall for Etheridge, she also released her recent memoir Talking to My Angels on September 5 which debuted at #9 on the New York Times Bestseller list.

Public on-sale for the Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken Tour begins Friday, November 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Etheridge Nation presale will be available to fan club members starting Tuesday, November 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Local venue presales begin at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, November 16. Exclusive VIP upgrade packages will also be available for purchase. For tickets and additional information, please visit melissaetheridge.com. All announced tour dates are listed below.

Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken US Tour Dates 2024

March 14 – Kaiser Permanente Arena – Santa Cruz, CA

March 15 – The Event Center at Graton Resort & Casino– Rohnert Park, CA

March 16 – Gold Country Casino Resort – Oroville, CA

March 18 – Harris Center – Folsom, CA

March 20 – Revolution – Portland, OR

March 22 – Pantages Theater – Tacoma, WA

March 23 – Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC

March 24 – Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Airway Heights, WA

March 26 – Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts – Medford, OR

March 27 – Turlock Community Theatre – Turlock, CA

March 29 – Visalia Fox Theatre – Visalia, CA

March 30 – Fantasy Springs Casino Events Center – Indio, CA

April 1 – Belly Up Tavern – Solana Beach, CA

April 2 – Belly Up Tavern – Solana Beach, CA

April 4 – Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center – Santa Clarita, CA

April 5 – Fred Kavli Theatre at Bank of America Performing Arts Center – Thousand Oaks, CA

April 11 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Event Center – Tampa, FL

April 14 – Venue TBA – Tallahassee, FL

April 16 – Saenger Theatre – Pensacola, FL

April 17 – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre – Montgomery, AL

April 19 – Golden Nugget Grand Event Center – Lake Charles, LA

April 20 – Millennium Theatre at Gold Strike Resort & Casino – Tunica, MS

