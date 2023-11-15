Eastbound SR 512 exit to Canyon Road will close overnight Nov. 16 – The Suburban Times

PUYALLUP – Overnight travelers who use the eastbound State Route 512 exit to Canyon Road in Puyallup will want to build extra time into their trips.

From 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 until 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, the exit will close to all traffic while contractors working for a developer in the area pave an extension of the left turn lane on the ramp.

During the closure, eastbound SR 512 travelers will detour to the 9th Street Southwest exit, turn around and use westbound SR 512 to exit onto Canyon Road.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety.

– drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety. Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

– our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways. Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic.

– both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic. Stay calm – leave early; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.