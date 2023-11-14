Tacoma Animal Shelter Updates Public Hours – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Effective Nov. 13, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has updated its public hours of operation. The shelter is now open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the Adoption Center closed on Mondays.

From Tuesday to Sunday, individuals interested in adopting a dog, cat, or critter can visit the shelter’s adoptable pets. Additional information on the adoption process is available on the shelter’s website at thehumanesociety.org/adopt.

The public can access lost and found animal services, end of life services, and microchipping at the shelter’s Animal Receiving area seven days a week.

For those looking to view adoptable animals or learn more about other ways to help shelter pets, please visit the shelter’s website at thehumanesociety.org or call 253-383-2733.