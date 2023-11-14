State of Washington Not Living Up To Its Duty To Maintain – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tom McClellan.

Fort Steilacoom Park is the jewel of the City of Lakewood’s parks system, and is beloved by its many visitors. The great staff work hard to maintain the park, and the citizens of Lakewood help in multiple ways, from picking up litter to pulling scotch broom. Unfortunately, the State of Washington is not doing its part to be a good neighbor.

There are two water towers within Fort Steilacoom Park, constructed many years ago to provide water to Western State Hospital. The State of Washington transferred ownership of the land of the park to the City of Lakewood back in 2019, but the bill authorizing that transfer stipulated that the State would retain ownership of the “water facilities” located within the park, including a wellhead and the two storage tanks.

Maintenance staff from Western State Hospital periodically do work on these storage tanks, checking on the valves and the fill levels, repairing the pipeline from the wellhead to the tanks, and periodically flooding the park when they purge the tanks. But they do not do anything about the prolific graffiti that have been painted on them. This neglect is still happening despite calls to the hospital staff, and despite the City of Lakewood staff conveying notifications at least twice to Western State Hospital reminding them of their duty to maintain their property.

Since normal reminders are not working, it is time to employ the tactic of shaming, and that is where you dear readers can help. Please forward this article to your local elected State representatives, to anyone you know who works at Western State Hospital, of at the State Department of Natural Resources. Please let them know that the State is failing at its responsibilities to clean up this graffiti, and as a result park visitors have to be assaulted by this blight on what is otherwise a beautiful landscape.

I contacted the Western State Hospital (WSH) Public Information Office (PIO) on Thursday, Nov. 9, seeking comment before submitting this story, and I have received no response.