Sing Along Handel’s Messiah – The Suburban Times

Sing Along Handel’s Messiah

Submitted by Christ Lutheran Church.

Celebrate the holiday season at the Sing Along Handel’s Messiah on December 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 8211 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. The 2023 performance will be the 29th time that Christ Lutheran has hosted this event.

The performance will be directed by Dr. Anne Lyman, DMA, and will feature professional vocal soloists and instrumentalists including piano/harpsichord, violin, viola, cello, and trumpet. An intermission featuring hand-baked holiday cookies and treats is provided. Music scores are available and admission is free, a gift to the community from Christ Lutheran Church.

Singers and listeners are welcome. For more information contact Christ Lutheran Church at 253-588-0331.

