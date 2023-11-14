Pierce Transit Introduces New Puyallup Runner Service and Dedicated Runner App – The Suburban Times

On Nov. 14, Pierce Transit will launch a new on-demand Runner service in the Puyallup area. Trips can be booked on a new, dedicated app called Pierce Transit Runner or by calling a phone number. Runner is an affordable, on-demand neighborhood transit service that transports customers in locations that aren’t easily accessible by bus. Puyallup Runner adds to Pierce Transit’s existing Runner zones in Parkland/Spanaway/Midland, Ruston, Tideflats, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Pierce Transit recognizes the need to provide everyday transportation in areas that lack extensive bus service. Runner is a convenient, reliable, safe way to get to work, school, appointments, recreation, and other activities. It provides quick and seamless connections with existing bus and train service.

Runner addresses the unique challenges in these areas, offering the following benefits:

New, state-of-the-art dedicated Runner app powered by Via to optimize rider experience

Increases access to work and school in underserved areas

Improves access to recreation and entertainment

Provides loading and unloading of passengers in safe locations where few accessible stops are available

On-demand and dynamically routed transit offers flexibility for workers on non-traditional shifts

Pairs riders headed the same direction to ensure faster service

Decreases congestion during busiest commute times

Decreases crowding in parking areas

Reduces emissions and car trips

Offers a first-last mile solution for connections to traditional public transportation

Smaller vehicles have access to locations that a bus cannot serve

Puyallup Runner

The zone served by Puyallup Runner includes the City of Puyallup and parts of South Hill from the Puyallup River to 128th Street E, and from Shaw Road E to 9th Street SW. The zone includes Puyallup Station, South Hill Park & Ride, and South Hill Mall Transit Center, where riders can make transit connections to local and regional transportation. The Puyallup Runner is available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A new, dedicated app will launch along with Puyallup Runner; the new Via-powered Runner app will also be used for Spanaway, Ruston, and Tideflats Runners starting on January 2, 2024. Current Runner riders will need to download the new app at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The new Runner app includes the following features:

Easy-to-use interface

Connects to bus and train options, when available

Quick sign-up and trip booking

Simple curb-to-curb service within the zone, just choose your pick-up and drop-off locations

Accurate wait times, real-time vehicle locations

Better communication between drivers, dispatch, riders

ADA compliant features

Ride rating/feedback

About Pierce Transit Runner

Pierce Transit Runner is open to everyone, and offers ADA accessible trips. Runner vans can accommodate wheelchairs, mobility devices, and service animals. Vehicles can also accommodate strollers or bikes.

Rides can be booked by using the Pierce Transit Runner smartphone app or calling in. Riders will select a pick-up and destination location within the zone. Anyone who does not have a smartphone may call 253.581.8000 and press Option 4 to book a trip.

Runner has the same fare as riding a Pierce Transit bus and is free for youth age 18 and younger. Riders can pay using One Ride Tickets, All Day Passes or 30 Day Passes purchased through their smartphone using the Transit app. Riders can also present a valid ORCA card to ride.

More information on the Runner and other Pierce Transit innovative services is available at PierceTransit.org.

About Via

Founded in 2012, Via pioneered the TransitTech category by using new technologies to develop public mobility systems — optimizing networks of buses, shuttles, wheelchair accessible vehicles, school buses, autonomous vehicles, and electric vehicles around the globe. Building the world’s most efficient, equitable, and sustainable transportation network for all passengers — including those with limited mobility, those without smartphones, and unbanked populations — Via works with its partners to lower the costs of public transit while providing transportation options that rival the convenience of a personal car while reducing environmental impact. At the intersection of transportation and technology, Via is a visionary market leader that combines software innovation with sophisticated service design and operational expertise to fundamentally improve the way the world moves, providing technology in 650 communities and more than 35 countries and counting.