Steilacoom Daddy Daughter Dance seeks volunteers – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Daddy Daughter Dance seeks volunteers

Friends of the Steilacoom Daddy Daughter Dance are looking for a group of enthusiastic volunteer leaders who are interested in bringing back the Town of Steilacoom’s Daddy Daughter Dance.  This annual tradition has been around for over 30 years. 

We are looking for folks to help with recruiting and leading a team of volunteers to restart this magical event after a two year hiatus.  Need enough volunteers to create and fun planning team to make it an easy to produce event. 

If you or someone you know is interested please contact us ASAP as February is just around the corner. Please email us at: SteilacoomDaddyDaughterDance@gmail.com

