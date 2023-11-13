Repair of Rail Crossing and Surrounding Pavement at East 15th and East F Streets Scheduled for Nov. 15 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – On November 15, from 7:30 AM – 4 PM, the City of Tacoma will partner with BNSF Railway to repair a rail crossing and surrounding pavement at East 15th and East F streets.

While this work is being done, and that intersection is closed, detour signage will be in place. Residents and businesses will have the following local access:

East of the intersection, local access is available from Saint Paul Avenue via East 11 th Street or East Portland Avenue.

Street or East Portland Avenue. West of the intersection, local access is available from East D Street via Puyallup Avenue.

Community members with questions about this project can contact Arterial Supervisor Derrick Wells, in Street Operations, at dwells@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5430.