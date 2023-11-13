Repair of Rail Crossing and Surrounding Pavement at East 15th and East F Streets Scheduled for Nov. 15 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – On November 15, from 7:30 AM – 4 PM, the City of Tacoma will partner with BNSF Railway to repair a rail crossing and surrounding pavement at East 15th and East F streets.
While this work is being done, and that intersection is closed, detour signage will be in place. Residents and businesses will have the following local access:
- East of the intersection, local access is available from Saint Paul Avenue via East 11th Street or East Portland Avenue.
- West of the intersection, local access is available from East D Street via Puyallup Avenue.
Community members with questions about this project can contact Arterial Supervisor Derrick Wells, in Street Operations, at dwells@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5430.
