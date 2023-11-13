Classy Chassis Opens Temporary Site in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Classy Chassis.

Classy Chassis has opened a temporary Lakewood Car Wash & Detailing Center.

Some services are limited, and the setup and availability is subject to change as we evolve and improve this site to meet your wash and detailing needs the best way possible:

Temporary Lakewood site is located at the Lakewood Self-Serve at 7432 Custer Road W (just 2 blocks east of main site).

Professional Detail and Lobby is OPEN : We are now booking appointments for Wednesdays through Saturdays. Call 253-284-WASH, Ext. 1, to schedule.

Express (interior + wash) Packages (retail & fleet customers): Available for purchase at a limited capacity. Mon – Sat: 8am to 5pm, Sunday: 9am to 5pm

Exterior-Only Car Washes: (retail & fleet customers): Available for purchase. Some limitations to wash options and capacity. Mon – Sat: 8am to 5pm, Sunday: 9am to 5pm

Unlimited Wash Plan Members:

Redeem free plan bonuses at temp site at a limited capacity: Wash & Shines, Supreme & Shines

Exterior-only Plan washes not available at temp site; continue to redeem exterior-only plan washes at our other 4 automatic tunnel sites listed below

Self-Serve Hours: the Lakewood site will have limited availability for self-service (mainly after-hours only). The Dog Wash is not impacted and will be open regular hours.

Other nearby Automatic Tunnel Wash Sites: (**Unlimited members redeem exterior-only washes at these sites!)

Fircrest – 5002 Center Street (just 3.5 miles from this Lakewood wash)

Puyallup – 701 7th Ave SE

Puyallup – 11304 Canyon Road E

Gig Harbor – 6750 Kimball Drive

Classic Coffee and Xpress Lube Center at Lakewood still remain fully OPEN and were not impacted by the fire.

Classic Coffee and Xpress Lube Center at Lakewood still remain fully OPEN and were not impacted by the fire. We also have 4 other Self-Serve wash sites, including 2 with Touch-Free Automatic bays — open 24 hours! Click here for a complete list of all available wash services and locations. *Classy Chassis Fleet cards and Gift Cards accepted at all of these locations!

Check back at any time on our website at ClassyChassis.com/update/ for any updates and to reference services available at the temp site. And if you haven’t joined yet, text the word UPDATE to 833-234-8946 to be a part of our special Lakewood information group.

While we all look forward to completing the repairs of the electrical fire damage to our main building, we thank you for your continued support and patience as we navigate solutions to continue to serve you the best way possible in Lakewood.