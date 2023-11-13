Black Night Market is BACK for the Holidays – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live and Black Night Market present A Very Merry Market on Saturday, December 9 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Tacoma Armory. This event is free and open to the public and features festive performances, shopping with 80 BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color)-owned businesses, and photos with Black Santa.

Mari Griffin is the Founder and Event Director of Black Night Market, an innovative marketspace that highlights BIPOC-owned businesses and visual and performing artists. Griffin is also an Accelerating Creative Enterprise (ACE) Program Partner with Tacoma Arts Live, which prompted the collaboration.

Tacoma Arts Live hosted Black Night Market at Tacoma Armory on April 1, 2023. Over 1500 people attended the six-hour multi-faceted free event to shop, dine, and enjoy the vibes. Throughout the day, there were celebrations of art, fashion, live music, poetry, food, and more, made possible by the transformative properties of Tacoma Armory’s parade floor, one of the largest indoor gathering spaces in the city.

Griffin remembers the experience fondly: “The true vision of BNM came to life within the Armory walls, impacting our vendors and our guests in a positive way. Vendors sold out and everyone had a good time!” Since April, Griffin has directed four additional Black Night Market events around Tacoma.

A Very Merry Market will feature several local artisans, vendors, and performers, including:

Ayana Freeman

Classy Lady Accessory Shop

Cre8tive Gestures

Her Glow Candy Shop

Lumpia Love Food Truck

Luxxd Jewelry

Marcel E.C. Augustin

Organic Juice Bar and Gyros

Puddin’ Cakz

R. Burnett Brand

Sister Products

And many more!

“It’s the way we take up space for me! Grooving and creating in our own frequencies. It’s really a vibe,” says Griffin.

A Very Merry Market is Saturday, December 9 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Tacoma Armory.

About The ACE Program: The ACE program incubates and supports emerging BIPOC women entrepreneurs. Together with over 50 ACE Partners, Tacoma Arts Live is elevating community-led microenterprise by supporting working creative professionals, owners of small businesses, and nonprofit visionaries. ACE is administered in partnership with the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County with funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce.