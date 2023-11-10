Strategies for Supporting Your Student – The Suburban Times

Everything you need to know about 504 & IEP plans. We welcome everyone to this two-part learning workshop next month. We understand how critical it is for us to stay informed and engaged in our young people’s education including those who may need extra support.

December 1, Birth to elementary

December 8, Middle to post-secondary

Both dates 6-7:30 pm. Free dinner will be served. Families of all districts welcome!

Tacoma Urban League, 2550 S Yakima Ave., Tacoma, WA.

RSVP to Sheree@TheTacomaUrbanLeague.org