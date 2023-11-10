Strategies for Supporting Your Student – The Suburban Times

Everything you need to know about 504 & IEP plans. We welcome everyone to this two-part learning workshop next month. We understand how critical it is for us to stay informed and engaged in our young people’s education including those who may need extra support.
- December 1, Birth to elementary
- December 8, Middle to post-secondary
Both dates 6-7:30 pm. Free dinner will be served. Families of all districts welcome!
Tacoma Urban League, 2550 S Yakima Ave., Tacoma, WA.
RSVP to Sheree@TheTacomaUrbanLeague.org
